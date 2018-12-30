Michael R. Hill, age 60, passed away on Wednesday, December 26, 2018. Michael is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Mary Kay (nee Jansky); daughter, Chandler (Michael) Budimir; sons, Sgt. Conor Hill and Michael A. Hill; precious grandchild due April 2019, Avery Budimir; brothers, Chris (Sharon) Hill, Kathy (late Rich) Patsches, Dave (Corinne) Hill and twin brother, Mark (Diane) Hill; sisters in law, Theresa (Dennis) Benante Sr., Elaine (Peter) Bartock III, Jennifer (Bob) Gillespie and Sandy (Ron) London; brother in law, Jim (Cindy) Jansky; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Durward and Charlene Hill.
A Funeral Service Celebrating Michael's Life will be held on Sunday, December 30, 2018 at 7:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave. (corner of Main and Kennedy) in Schererville, IN with Fr. Mark Pavlina officiating. A visitation will be held on Sunday at the funeral home from 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM. Services conclude at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Hospital would be appreciated.
Michael was a hardworking and loving husband and father. He worked at NIPSCO for 15 years. Family was his life and he enjoyed making them happy. His famous catch phrases were… 'Son of a!!!' and 'Holy Mother of pearl!!!'. 'Thank you my dearest for inviting me to the party and what a grand party it has been… till we meet again,' your loving wife and best friend, Mary Kay.