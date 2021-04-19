HIGHLAND, IN - Michael R. Koleszarik, 87 of Highland passed away peacefully on the morning of Thursday, April 15, 2021 at the Community Hospital, Munster. He was the beloved only child of the late Michael and Magdalene (Sesock) Koleszarik. He is survived by many dear cousins; Godchildren, friends and cherished members of the Steve and Joan Manich Family.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 21, 2021at 10:30am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; entombment to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the funeral home on Wednesday morning from 9:00am until time of services. The Mass will be live-streamed at www.stjohnbap.org (Due to the current health situation a limitation of 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected and temperatures will be taken.) Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Mike Koleszarik was born on May 13, 1933 in Whiting, Indiana and was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting and was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1950. He served his country honorably during the Korean Conflict and was a US Army Veteran. He was a member of the American Legion Whiting Post 80 and was a retiree of the Amoco Oil (BP) Whiting Refinery. Mike was a world traveler. He loved everything Hawaiian making several trips to the islands. He was an avid IU Basketball fan and was one of "the gang" at Poppen's Auto Service in Whiting. Devoted to his friends and family, Mike will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. John Steeple Renovation Fund, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.