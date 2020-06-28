Michael R. Manno

For the last five years, Mike worked as security guard at Community Hospital in Munster, IN and was set to retire Friday, June 26, 2020. Serving and protecting others was his passion. Mike was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and uncle. He loved nothing more than being with his family, making them laugh and cheering them on in all aspects of their lives. His lengthy stories, exuberant displays of team spirit, and vibrant personality made him the life of the party. He was a man of true loyalty, passion, and integrity who worked tirelessly as a Police Officer, cared deeply for his loved ones, and devoted countless hours in service to the community. Mike served on District 171's school board, on the Board of Directors for the LACE organization, and as a founding member of the Lansing Volunteer Recognition Committee. Additionally, he presided over the T.F.S Booster Club and Lansing Lions Football Organization, coached over 25 years with Lansing Old Timers Girls Softball and Volleyball, and was chairman of the Marian Catholic fundraising committee.