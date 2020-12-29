VALPARAISO, IN - Michael R. "Mike" Mefford, age 69, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully on December 24, 2020. Visitation for Mike will be held Wednesday, December 30, 2020, from 2:00-6:30 p.m. followed by a short prayer service at 6:30 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Funeral service will be held Thursday, December 31, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Burns (Hobart). Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Portage. For full obituary, please refer to the Burns Funeral Home website. www.burnsfuneral.com.