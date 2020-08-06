× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Michael R. Pollard, Sr. age 68 of East Chicago, IN passed away Friday, July 31, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Read Pollard; four children, Jason Gillis, Jenea (Mondo) Sotelo, Michael Pollard and Talon Pollard; two children he helped raise, Keith DeBowles, II and Takeisha Read; five brothers, Charlie Pollard, Mac (Kim) Pollard, Keith Pollard, Kevin (Sherry) Pollard and Arthur (Vicki) Pollard, Jr.; six sisters, Geraldine Pollard Mills, Debra Pollard, Diane (Edward) Blalock, Lataunya Romanizzi, Kimberly Pollard and Lashawn Pollard Austin; 10 grandchildren; two great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Lee and Daisy Lee Pollard; sister, Barbara Pollard.

Public viewing will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. with funeral service following for immediate family members only at Grace Missionary Baptist Church, 3602 Ivy Street, East Chicago. Pastor Robert E. Johnson, officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Pollard family during their time of loss.