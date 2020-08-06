You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Michael R. Pollard

Michael R. Pollard

{{featured_button_text}}
Michael R. Pollard

Michael R. Pollard Sr.

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Michael R. Pollard Sr., 68, of East Chicago, IN, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Read Pollard; four children, Jason Gillis, Jenea (Mondo) Sotelo, Michael Pollard and Talon Pollard; two children he helped raise, Keith DeBowles II and Takeisha Read; five brothers, Charlie Pollard, Mac (Kim) Pollard, Keith Pollard, Kevin (Sherry) Pollard and Arthur (Vicki) Pollard, Jr.; six sisters, Geraldine Pollard Mills, Debra Pollard, Diane (Edward) Blalock, Lataunya Romanizzi, Kimberly Pollard and Lashawn Pollard Austin; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Lee and Daisy Lee Pollard, and a sister, Barbara Pollard.

Public viewing will be held Friday, August 7, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. with funeral service following for immediate family members only at Grace Missionary Baptist Church, 3602 Ivy St., East Chicago. Pastor Robert E. Johnson, officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Pollard family during their time of loss.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts