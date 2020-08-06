Michael R. Pollard Sr.
EAST CHICAGO, IN - Michael R. Pollard Sr., 68, of East Chicago, IN, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Read Pollard; four children, Jason Gillis, Jenea (Mondo) Sotelo, Michael Pollard and Talon Pollard; two children he helped raise, Keith DeBowles II and Takeisha Read; five brothers, Charlie Pollard, Mac (Kim) Pollard, Keith Pollard, Kevin (Sherry) Pollard and Arthur (Vicki) Pollard, Jr.; six sisters, Geraldine Pollard Mills, Debra Pollard, Diane (Edward) Blalock, Lataunya Romanizzi, Kimberly Pollard and Lashawn Pollard Austin; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Lee and Daisy Lee Pollard, and a sister, Barbara Pollard.
Public viewing will be held Friday, August 7, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. with funeral service following for immediate family members only at Grace Missionary Baptist Church, 3602 Ivy St., East Chicago. Pastor Robert E. Johnson, officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart.
HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Pollard family during their time of loss.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.