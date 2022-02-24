Sep. 22, 1941 - Feb. 22, 2022

Boone Grove, IN - Michael R. Wallace, 80, of Boone Grove, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. He was born September 22, 1941 in Gary, IN to Frank and Clela (Adkins) Wallace. Mike graduated from Boone Grove High School and proudly served in the United States Army, where he was stationed in Germany. He was a lifelong farmer, and also made a career with U.S. Steel and USW Local 1066 for 42 years.

Mike truly loved farming and his family, especially his children and grandsons. You could often find him fixing things and spending time outdoors. Mike enjoyed celebrating his birthday so much that he proclaimed it should be a national holiday. He will be remembered for his unmatched work ethic, and his great sense of humor. Mike will be dearly missed.

On December 7, 1968, at the Wheeler Methodist Church, Mike married the love of his life, Christine Horan, who survives, along with their children: Jim Wallace of Boone Grove, Julie Wallace of Mount Pleasant, SC, and Kimme Wallace of Boone Grove; grandsons, Michael MacDonald and Xavier Wallace; and beloved dogs, Cooper and Zeke. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings: Joyce, Sharron, Frankie Carrol, Chuck, and Garry.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022 from 10:00 am – 11:00 am at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd. Valparaiso, with the funeral service beginning at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Per Mike's request, please do not send flowers, and instead make a donation to Opportunity Enterprises, 2801 Evans Ave., Valparaiso, IN 46383, where his brother, Garry, was a client for many years. "Be careful and check your oil." www.moellerfuneralhome.com