CROWN POINT, IN - Michael R. Wolff, age 56, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.
Michael is survived by his life partner and best friend, Amber Zimmer; children: Lauren (Travis) Daily, Sarah (Brandon Sanchez) Wolff and Michael J. Wolff; grandchildren: Colton Daily, Savanah Daily and Angel Sanchez; mother, Mary Jo Wolff; brothers: Richard A. (Alice) Wolff and Jim Huk; and niece and nephew: Kellianne Wolff and Alexander Wolff.
Michael was preceded in death by his father, Richard L. Wolff; and grandparents.
Michael was a graduate of Valparaiso University, Class of 1987 and worked as a chemist at BP for 13 years. He enjoyed working on the family farm and coaching kids T-Ball; coaching his son in football for seven years. He was a huge sports fan: Nortre Dame, Chicago Blackhawks, 1985 Bears and White Sox. Michael loved to fish and travel and had a great sense of humor. He was a devoted partner, father, grandfather, son and brother. Michael was the rock of the family - his strength will carry on within us.
The family wishes for everyone to bring a photo or memory of Michael to share.
Friends may visit with the family on Monday, August 16, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m..
Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home with interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Steger, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Michael's name to Crown Point Jr. Bulldogs.
Visit Michael's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.