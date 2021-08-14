CROWN POINT, IN - Michael R. Wolff, age 56, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

Michael is survived by his life partner and best friend, Amber Zimmer; children: Lauren (Travis) Daily, Sarah (Brandon Sanchez) Wolff and Michael J. Wolff; grandchildren: Colton Daily, Savanah Daily and Angel Sanchez; mother, Mary Jo Wolff; brothers: Richard A. (Alice) Wolff and Jim Huk; and niece and nephew: Kellianne Wolff and Alexander Wolff.

Michael was preceded in death by his father, Richard L. Wolff; and grandparents.

Michael was a graduate of Valparaiso University, Class of 1987 and worked as a chemist at BP for 13 years. He enjoyed working on the family farm and coaching kids T-Ball; coaching his son in football for seven years. He was a huge sports fan: Nortre Dame, Chicago Blackhawks, 1985 Bears and White Sox. Michael loved to fish and travel and had a great sense of humor. He was a devoted partner, father, grandfather, son and brother. Michael was the rock of the family - his strength will carry on within us.

The family wishes for everyone to bring a photo or memory of Michael to share.