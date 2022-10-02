Michael Ray Maple

Mikey was raised in Merrillville where he attended Iddings Elementary, Pierce Middle School, Andrean High School and then graduated from Merrillville High School, Class of 1999. He was a "Jack of All Trades" working as a carpenter with Local Union #1005, a cook for Old Mill Pizzeria and Aurelio's Pizza, a sales rep for Premier Home Improvement and as an installer for Comcast. Mikey loved bowling, watching the Chicago Cubs and Bears, working on cars and spending quality time with his niece and the rest of his family.