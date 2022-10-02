Oct. 18, 1979 - Sep. 26, 2022
Michael Ray Maple, age 42, of Merrillville, IN, passed away suddenly on Monday, September 26, 2022.
Michael is survived by his daughter, Shelby Maple; mother, Denise Maple; brother, Marc Maple; sister, Melanie (Michael) Sczurko; niece, Lanie Maple; maternal grandparents: Duane and Sandy Spisak; aunts and uncles: Jennifer (Ed) Nowak, Patty (Al) Gallagher, Richard (Jen) Spisak, Cindy (Jack) Beckhoff; and his many close cousins and good friends.
Michael was preceded in death by his father, Ray Maple; paternal grandparents: Raymond Maple and Marlene Roberts.
Mikey was raised in Merrillville where he attended Iddings Elementary, Pierce Middle School, Andrean High School and then graduated from Merrillville High School, Class of 1999. He was a "Jack of All Trades" working as a carpenter with Local Union #1005, a cook for Old Mill Pizzeria and Aurelio's Pizza, a sales rep for Premier Home Improvement and as an installer for Comcast. Mikey loved bowling, watching the Chicago Cubs and Bears, working on cars and spending quality time with his niece and the rest of his family.
Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION AND RECEPTION CREMATION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 1:00 PM until the time of Memorial Service at 4:00 PM with Pastor Tom Shanahan officiating.
