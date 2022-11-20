July 20, 1961 - Nov. 16th, 2022

PORTAGE, IN - Michael Ray (Mick) White, age 61, of Portage, IN passed away Wednesday, November 16th, 2022. He was born July 20, 1961 in Gary, IN to Harry B. White Sr. and Arlene (Springman) White. Mick is survived by his loving wife, Judy (Hill) White (59), Crystal (White) Carlin (38), and grandsons: Ethan (11) and Alec (9) Carlin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry B. White Sr. and Arlene (Springman) White of Hobart, IN; and his brother, Harry B. White Jr. of Beorne, TX.

Mick was a loving, caring, fun loving husband, father, and grandpa. He enjoyed traveling to anywhere with a beach, riding his treasured 1995 Springer Harley, fishing, watching the Bears, and drinking beer.

Mick attended Hobart High School and after a brief time in Texas with his brother he returned to Hobart to start a long career at Isaksons Chrysler Motor Dealership. He retired from Quick Lane Tire and Oil. He spent his retirement days fishing and traveling and working in the yard.

Mick was the life of the party with big laugh and even bigger heart. He will forever live on in our memories.

Visitation and services will be held on Monday, November 21, 2022, from 3:00 – 7:00 PM with a service at 7:00 PM, at CALUMENT PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 370 N. County Line Rd, Hobart, IN 46342.