Michael Reyes

SCHERERVILLE - Michael Reyes, age 81, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Michael is survived by his two daughters: Lisa (Brian) OBrien and Sheryl (Mark) Kozy; grandchildren: Natalie (Joey) Edmonds, Nina (Mauricio) Lopez, Lauren Kozy, and Denham Kozy; great-grandchildren: Christian, Emmett, Emerson, and Mila; sister, Sally Sowards; friend, Alexa Evans; and his beloved dog and best friend, Addison.

Preceded in death by his loving wife of 20 years, Judy Reyes; and brother, Rudy (Violet) Reyes.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022, from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Solan Pruzin Funeral Home, 14 Kennedy Avenue, Schererville, IN 46375. A service Celebrating Michael's Life will be held at 6:30 P.M. with Fr. Jeffrey Burton officiating. Services conclude at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ALS Association: www.als.org/donate or to Humane Indiana: www.humaneindiana.org