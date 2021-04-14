MERRILLVILLE, IN — Michael Reynolds passed away unexpectedly in his home on April 12, 2021. Michael served his community as a teacher and basketball coach at Andrean High School for 15 years. Followed by years of teaching at East Chicago Central High School. After his time as a basketball coach at Andrean he moved on to coaching basketball at Merrillville High School. Teaching, coaching, and playing cornhole bag tournaments around the Lake and Porter counties was his passion. He enjoyed his time spent with family, friends and coworkers. Michael will be deeply missed by family and friends.