HAMMOND, IN - Michael Richard Vercimak, age 83, of Hammond, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, August 15, 2018.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Frances Vercimak (Nee Pustelnik); three children: Mike (Suzie) Vercimak, Linda Wolf, and Thomas (Debbie) Vercimak; grandchildren: Ashley Wolf and Jonathan Vercimak; great granddaughter Sofia. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, John and Julia Vercimak and one brother, John (Goldie)Vercimak.
Mike was born on October 3, 1934 in Joliet, IL. He is a 1952 graduate of Froebel High School in Gary. Mike was retired from U.S. Steel Gary Works Pipe Shop after 46 years of service. His passions included golfing and he could be found at Wicker Park Golf Course on Monday's for senior golfing. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, 'Dad' and 'Gramps'.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, August 20, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. with a time of visitation from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond (Hessville) with Deacon Michael W. Halas officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond.
Please omit flowers. For more information you may call BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at (219)-844-1600, or www.bockenfunerals.com.