CEDAR LAKE, IN - Michael Robert Finton, age 68, passed away suddenly Friday, March 13, 2020 leaving behind his loving family and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Nellie and Norbert Geisen and paternal father Robert Dane Finton.

Mickey is survived by his wife Teena of 36 years this April 19; his daughters Shannon and Nicole and sister JoAnne Finton.

Mickey was born in Gary November 26, 1951 and was a marine - once a marine, always a marine. Also a retired member of Local #150 Operating Engineers.

He was also a Mason and Shriner from the Orak Temple in Michigan City and a member of the motor patrol.

Mickey was a lover of life and lived it to its fullness. He loved meeting people, socializing with his many friends and engaging in long conversations and stories of many topics.

He was possessed with a "Mark Twain" story telling ability that always entertained his family and friends.

He will be deeply missed by his family and many, many friends – may the road always rise to meet him. SEMPER FI!

A celebration of life memorial will be held at the American Legion in Cedar Lake at a later date.