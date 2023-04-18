Dec. 31, 1961 - April 12, 2023

VALPARAISO, IN - Michael Robert Keel, 61 of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023. He was born December 31, 1961, in Valparaiso, IN to the late Earl and Carol (Wale) Keel. Mike grew up farming with his parents and helping with the family business, Keel's Country Corner. He graduated from Chesterton High School and made his career as a Correctional Employee with the Indiana State Prison for 29 years. He began his time with the prison working in "The Farm" where he assisted in farming and raising livestock. Mike then trained to become a Steel Fabricator and ran the steel shop for the remainder of his time with the prison. Most notably, Mike built the Memorial Bell that stands at the Fallen Officer Memorial in New Castle, IN. Mike loved his job and was dedicated to his craft.

Outside of work, Mike and his family were involved in Troop 929 in Chesterton. Mike was also skilled in the kitchen and loved to cook and grill. He had a continuous grocery list running through his mind of the meals he was looking forward to preparing. Mike enjoyed making a large breakfast spread for his sons on the weekend and spending time with them. He was a caring person, who was well-liked by everyone. Mike will be remembered as a generous and loving man, who was taken too soon. As one final act of generosity, Mike gave the gift of life through organ donation.

On April 4, 1998, in Valparaiso, Mike married Janifer Hiatt, who survives, along with his children Robert Keel of Wabash, IN, Matthew Fox of Kouts, IN, Heather Keel of LaPorte, IN, and Nathan Keel and Nicholas Keel, both of Valparaiso, IN; grandchildren Samantha, Aidan, Carter, and Rose; and sister, Terri (David) Funkhouser.

A visitation will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Valparaiso Nazarene Church, 2702 E. Glendale Blvd., Valparaiso, IN, with a funeral service beginning at 3:00 p.m. Private burial will be at Angelcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Keel Family Memorial Education Fund. Donations may be made at any Horizon Bank location. Moeller Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.