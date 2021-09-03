 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Michael Rosenthal

Michael Rosenthal

Michael Rosenthal

Michael Rosenthal

Jan. 8, 1951 — Aug. 30, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN — Michael Rosenthal, age 70, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021.

Michael is survived by: his wife of 52 years, Patricia A. Rosenthal (nee Fugate); children: Christopher Q. Rosenthal, Chad G. Rosenthal; grandchildren: Cody M. Rosenthal, Rachel J. Rosenthal, Wyatt L. Rosenthal; brother, Garry L. Rosenthal; sister, Linda Rosenthal; and sister-in-law, Joanne Rosenthal.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents: Melvin and Helen Rosenthal; and brother, Verne L. Rosenthal.

Michael retired from farming, and also worked for Ziese & Sons Excavating, Labor Ceres Solutions and Indiana Labor Union Local 81. Michael was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Friends may visit with the family from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Michael's name to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Visit Michael's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why this Christmas may be more expensive

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts