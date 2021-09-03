Jan. 8, 1951 — Aug. 30, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN — Michael Rosenthal, age 70, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021.

Michael is survived by: his wife of 52 years, Patricia A. Rosenthal (nee Fugate); children: Christopher Q. Rosenthal, Chad G. Rosenthal; grandchildren: Cody M. Rosenthal, Rachel J. Rosenthal, Wyatt L. Rosenthal; brother, Garry L. Rosenthal; sister, Linda Rosenthal; and sister-in-law, Joanne Rosenthal.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents: Melvin and Helen Rosenthal; and brother, Verne L. Rosenthal.

Michael retired from farming, and also worked for Ziese & Sons Excavating, Labor Ceres Solutions and Indiana Labor Union Local 81. Michael was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Friends may visit with the family from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Michael's name to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

