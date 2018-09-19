INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Michael Roy Morow, 66, of Indianapolis, passed away on Thursday, September 13, 2018. He was born on November 24, 1951 in Hammond, IN, and raised nearby in Highland. Michael was a graduate of Ball State University in 1974 with a double major in English and Political Science and of Valparaiso Law School in 1977. After a judicial clerkship, he practiced law in Illinois, New Mexico and Indiana with integrity. Michael was truly a renaissance man, a serious and lifelong student of American Literature, monasticism, and Dante. He was a fervent and passionate Catholic, and this is reflected in the novels he has written, including Casaroja and the forthcoming Centenary, and in his essays. Michael loved the outdoors and enjoyed birding and hiking, especially in the mountains of Colorado. Besides being a novelist, Michael's creativity extended to photography. His photographs may be found on the Flick'r website under M Roy M.
Survivors include his loving wife of 24 years, Jewell J. (Miller) Morow; mother, Alyce Jane Morow; sister, Mary Jane (Joe) Novosel; brother, Paul R. (Kim) Morow; and nephew and nieces, Nick (Jess) Novosel, Pauline (Andrew) Novosel Gibson and Celeste Morow. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Louis Morow. Family and friends will gather on Sunday, September 23, 2018, in Lauck & Veldhof Funeral & Cremation Services, 1458 S. Meridian St., Indianapolis. A rosary service and litany to St. Joseph will be held at the end of visitation at 5:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, September 24, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. in Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary, 520 Steven St., with prayers being said prior to Mass at the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions have been suggested to Human Life International or Christendom College, both of Front Royal, Virginia. Envelopes will be provided by the funeral home.