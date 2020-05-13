VALPARAISO, IN — Michael Rukavina, 80, of Valparaiso passed away peacefully at home on Monday, May 4, 2020. He was born January 15, 1940, in Gary, IN, to Michael and Rose (Svetanoff) Rukavina, graduated from Lew Wallace High School in 1958 and received a B.S. degree from Hanover College where he was an all-conference football player. Michael served for nearly 40 years with U.S. Steel Gary Works, retiring from their Quality Assurance Department in 2003. For over a decade afterwards he enjoyed relocating cars for Enterprise Car Rental where he made many friends. As an avid reader with an insatiable thirst for knowledge, he devoured books. His passion for fitness spanned 50 years following a heart attack at age 30. Running, cycling, weightlifting and nutrition became a cherished routine. Cats were also an integral part of his life, whether his own or strays that he fed.