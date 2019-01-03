Try 1 month for 99¢

PORTAGE, IN - Michael S. Kalmar, age 83 of Portage, formerly of Merrillville, passed away Saturday, December 29, 2018. Survived by his wife of 42 years, Carol; two daughters: Dana (James) Rothberg, Michelle Curry; six grandchildren: Josh (Vicki) Kalmar, Justin Kalmar, Sarah Rothberg, Leah Rothberg, Jess Rothberg, Owen Curry; two great-grandchildren, Logan and Cayden Kalmar; sister, Marie Dowdy; sister-in-law, Eloise Kalmar; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Gilbert and Barbara; brother, Gilbert Kalmar; sisters: Julie Laskody, Barbara Brkovich.

Mr. Kalmar was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Merrillville. He was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School, Class of 1953 and then served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Michael was a retired electrician with IBEW Local #697, was a past member of the Merrillville Lions and the founder of the Festival of Lights sponsored by the Merrillville Chamber of Commerce. Michael was also an avid fisherman and a Gold Card member of the Gary Sportsmen's Club.

Family and friends may call at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville on Friday, January 4, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, January 5, 2019 from PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPEL with Rev. Mark Kloss officiating. Services to conclude at the funeral home.

Family and friends may share online condolences at pruzinfuneralservice.com.

