Michael S. Kowal

HOBART, IN — Michael S. Kowal, 50, of Hobart, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020. He is survived by his children Zachary and Chloe; parents, Norbert and Linda; brother, Mark (Cara); sister, Elizabeth (Tony); and six devoted nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave., in St. John, IN, on Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 2:00-8:00 p.m. Cremation to follow.

In lieu of flowers donations to the, Michael Stanley Kowal Go Fund Me Page, would be appreciated.

For full obit visit www.fagenmiller.com.