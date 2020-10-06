HOBART, IN - Michael S. "Mick" Novak, age 77 of Hobart, passed away on October 1, 2020. Mick was born on February 28, 1982to Walter and Josephine Novak. He worked as a chipping clerk at the Budd Company. He was free spirited and refused to march to the beat of any drummer. Mick is survived by his brother James (Debbie) Novak; cousin Samuel Dow; many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother John (Pamela) Novak.