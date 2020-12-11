Michael Saks

MUNSTER, IN — Michael Saks, 78, of Munster, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sydney (nee Weinraub); daughter, Paula (Jay) Broutman; son, Mark (Lisa) Saks; grandchildren: Abraham, Jack, Wilhelmina, Lilly, Mary and Max; brother, Alan (Honora) Saks; several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Lillian Saks.

Due to COVID the funeral service will be private. He will be laid to rest at Kneseth Israel Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

Michael owned and operated Performance Plus for over 50 years. He was on the board of directors of the Boys & Girls Club of Northwest Indiana. Michael was a member of the Merrillville Rotary Club and was an active volunteer of Hospice of the Calumet Area along with his wife.

He graduated from Indiana University Northwest with a degree in accounting. Michael was a lifelong member of Temple Beth El and the Northwest Indiana Jewish Federation. Memorial contributions to The Jewish Federation or Hospice of the Calumet Area in his memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net