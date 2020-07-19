× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORTHWEST INDIANA - Michael Scelsi, age 72, of Northwest Indiana, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Michael is survived by his sisters: Rose Scelsi and Millie Lessard; nephew, Josh Lessard; niece, Chrissy Litherland; great-nephews: Vincent and Tristin Litherland; and great-niece, Penelope Lessard.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents: Bart and Angeline Scelsi.

Michael was a graduate of Andrean High School and Indiana University Bloomington. He retired from Ameristar Casino as a Dealer after 15 years of service.

Private Graveside Services were held with burial at Calumet Park Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES in Merrillville, IN.

Visit Michael's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-769-3322.