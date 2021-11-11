Michael Scott Butler
Nov. 23, 1976 — Oct. 28, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN — Michael Scott Butler, age 44, of Crown Point, IN passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2021. Michael Scott was born November 23, 1976.
Michael is survived by mother Theresa A. Cesare and step father Antonio G. Cesare; aunt Kathleen McCrory; twin cousins: Reina and Kristin Smith; cousins Angela Staples; and John Kowalski; dear friends: Rick and Michelle Marino and Maryann and Karen Steigler; and furry brothers: Shyness and Pumpkin. He was preceded in death by maternal grandmother Veronica Smith; maternal grandfather Omar C. Smith; paternal grandmother Adderly Butler; paternal grandfather Eual Butler; father Robert L. Butler; aunts Christine Smith and Mary Louise Smith and baby cousin Christopher Smith.
Michael graduated from Highland High School in 1996. He went to work at Strack and VanTil in the Bakery Department and was still employed there when he passed away, after fourteen years of dedicated service. He had an affinity for wearing mechanical hats, predominantly at Christmas time and at Thanksgiving, because he wanted to bring joy to the customers of the store. Michael also enjoyed collecting Pez containers, Yu-Gi Oh cards and had a kind and compassionate disposition. He had many friends at Strack's and would always work overtime when asked.
At Michael's request cremation will take place at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Road, Highland IN 46322, 219-923-7800. A memorial visitation at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME on Friday, November 12, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. At that time the family would appreciate everyone attending wear a protective mask. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society and the Humane Society.
The family would like to thank Dr. Rozina Chowdhrey and the attentive staff at Northwest Cancer Center in Crown Point, IN. In addition, the family wants to thank ER Dr. Look and his staff in the Emergency Room at St. Anthony Hospital in Crown Point and Dr. Woo and Dr. Braly and the nursing staff that oversaw room 428 in St. Anthony Hospital. The family would also like to thank Store Director Kevin Grace and Michael's Bakery Manager, Lynn. Michael Scott fought a valiant battle against cancer.
