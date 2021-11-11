Michael Scott Butler

Michael is survived by mother Theresa A. Cesare and step father Antonio G. Cesare; aunt Kathleen McCrory; twin cousins: Reina and Kristin Smith; cousins Angela Staples; and John Kowalski; dear friends: Rick and Michelle Marino and Maryann and Karen Steigler; and furry brothers: Shyness and Pumpkin. He was preceded in death by maternal grandmother Veronica Smith; maternal grandfather Omar C. Smith; paternal grandmother Adderly Butler; paternal grandfather Eual Butler; father Robert L. Butler; aunts Christine Smith and Mary Louise Smith and baby cousin Christopher Smith.

Michael graduated from Highland High School in 1996. He went to work at Strack and VanTil in the Bakery Department and was still employed there when he passed away, after fourteen years of dedicated service. He had an affinity for wearing mechanical hats, predominantly at Christmas time and at Thanksgiving, because he wanted to bring joy to the customers of the store. Michael also enjoyed collecting Pez containers, Yu-Gi Oh cards and had a kind and compassionate disposition. He had many friends at Strack's and would always work overtime when asked.