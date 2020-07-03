Michael Stephen Hill

Mike had an outstanding work ethic. This crusade began at the age of 14 so that he could save up his money for his first car. In 1974 his career began in the steel mill company. In 2015 after 41 years of loyal service, he was able to retire. First and foremost, Mike kept busy being a family man. He was a true homebody so that he could maximize his time with his family. A true free spirit, he enjoyed listening to classic rock, restoring furniture, and watching television programs such as Jay Leno, Counting Cars, and American Pickers. Mike also liked being a handy man around the home, and viewing every garage sale, flea market, or tool as a collectible. One story that will truly be remembered is how Mike built his children an entire playground out of wood for them to play on during their childhood. His family will truly miss all of his love and support that he gave without a doubt.