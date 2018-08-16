In Loving Memory of
Michael Stephen 'Koz' Kozlowski
8/25/90 - 8/16/14
We little knew that morning, that God was going to call your name. In life we loved you dearly, in death we do the same. It broke our hearts to lose you, you did not go alone. For part of us went with you, the day God called you home. You left us special memories, your love is still our guide, and though we cannot see you, you are always at our side.
You, and now your Mom and Grandma Jean too, will always be missed and remembered by your large, loving Family.