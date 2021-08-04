LAKE STATION, IN - Michael Stephen Szakacs age 59, of Lake Station, formerly of Hammond and East Chicago, IN, passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Michael is survived by his loving aunt, Rose ("Doc") Williams; cousins: Scott (Joan) Weaver and Russell Weaver; nephews: John and Joey Szakacs; and nieces, many friends, and good neighbors. Preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ellen Szakacs; brother, John Charles; and sister-in-law, Barbara Szakacs; grandparents: Agnes Haworth-Marshall and Raymond Haworth; and uncle Gene Marshall.

Michael was a graduate of East Chicago Roosevelt and he served his country in the Navy from 1986-1990. He enjoyed watching movies, walking around the neighborhood and talking to everybody. Michael's last act of kindness was being an organ donor.

A visitation will be held on Friday, August 6, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 7109 Calumet Ave., HAMMOND, IN. A service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Services conclude at the funeral home. SolanPruzinfuneralhome.com