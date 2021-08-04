 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Michael Stephen Szakacs

Michael Stephen Szakacs

LAKE STATION, IN - Michael Stephen Szakacs age 59, of Lake Station, formerly of Hammond and East Chicago, IN, passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Michael is survived by his loving aunt, Rose ("Doc") Williams; cousins: Scott (Joan) Weaver and Russell Weaver; nephews: John and Joey Szakacs; and nieces, many friends, and good neighbors. Preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ellen Szakacs; brother, John Charles; and sister-in-law, Barbara Szakacs; grandparents: Agnes Haworth-Marshall and Raymond Haworth; and uncle Gene Marshall.

Michael was a graduate of East Chicago Roosevelt and he served his country in the Navy from 1986-1990. He enjoyed watching movies, walking around the neighborhood and talking to everybody. Michael's last act of kindness was being an organ donor.

A visitation will be held on Friday, August 6, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 7109 Calumet Ave., HAMMOND, IN. A service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Services conclude at the funeral home. SolanPruzinfuneralhome.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo defiant over NY Attorney General's report

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts