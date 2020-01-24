Michael Suda

IN LOVING MEMORY OF A DEAR HUSBAND AND FATHER ON HIS FIFTH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.

7/9/1960 - 1/24/2015

As you know, life just isn't the same for us. Your fun spirit is missed so much every day... but you are with us every day. We say things that we know you would have said... and then we cherish that thought.

We laugh and cry when we see your beautiful smile in pictures, and most of all, we say how grateful we were to have had you as part of our earthly life. Thank you for all you did for us, and thank you for the wonderful memories. God Bless You On This 5th Anniversary of your passing.

Miss and Love You Always, Your Wife and Daughter.