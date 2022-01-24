Michael Suda

On His 7th Anniversary In Heaven. The Heavenly gates stood open that long and painful day - Farewells were left unspoken as you slowly slipped away. Beautiful memories of you, son sprayed with million tears. How we wish, God had spared you for just a few more years. Thank you for the love you gave us. Thank you for the love we shared. We only prayed that when you left you knew how much we cared. "LOVE AND MISS YOU" All our love, All our lives, DAD, Sisters, Brothers-in-law, Sister-in-law, Nieces and Nephews.