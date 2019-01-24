IN LOVING MEMORY OF A DEAR HUSBAND AND FATHER,
MICHAEL SUDA ON HIS 4TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN
Wishing you were still here to enjoy this life with us...but we know you are having many wonderful days ..in heaven with our other angels!
7/9/1960-1/24/2015
It's been so long.. it's been 4 years.... every day I still fight back all these tears-- yes, 'life goes on'.. as they say.. & 'In our hearts you will always stay'- so here's a shout out to you for our special times ..& I feel so lucky to have called you mine-there was no one like you, & there never will be--& I'm so glad you're part of my history...We Love You Always, Your Wife and Daughter