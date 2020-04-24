× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PUYALLUP, WA - Michael T. Lowell, age 41, of Puyallup, WA, passed away at his home on April 20, 2020 with his beloved dog, Mabel, by his side. His death was the result of an unknown enlarged heart combined with complications from a car accident. Michael is best described as the softest tough guy ever. His heart was huge in so many ways and he loved his friends and family dearly.

"Little Mike" was born December 17, 1978 to Anita and Dennis Lowell but was raised in Hobart, IN with the McCord and Kertz families. He loved playing Brickie football, graduated from Hobart High School in 1998 and worked different construction jobs until moving to Puyallup, Washington, near a few of his siblings in 2011.