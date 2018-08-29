MERRILLVILLE, IN - Michael T. Mestrovich, age 70, passed away on Monday, August 27, 2018. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Mestrovich; children, Thomas (Paula) Mestrovich, Michelle (Jim) Misner, Sam (Chris) Zacny, Carrie Kelly; and Mike Mestrovich; eleven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; sisters, Judy Mestrovich and Cheryl Wagner; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, John and Lillian Mestrovich; and sister, Marilyn.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 31, 2018 DIRECTLY at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church 5920 Waite St. Merrillville, IN with a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial offered by Reverend Michael Maginot. Interment will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Crown Point, IN. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 30, 2018 at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the Most Holy Rosary of the B.V.M. recited at 7:30 p.m., and again at the church on Friday, from 9:30 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. Mass.
Michael was an avid woodworker and was very well organized. He had a knack to always tease the ones he loved most. He will be dearly missed.