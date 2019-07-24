MERRILLVILLE, IN - Michael V. Schreiber, 55, of Merrillville, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019. He is survived by his two children, Tara (William) Werner, and Devin (Colleen) Schreiber; his father, Vernon Schreiber; two sisters, Theresa (Paul) Cunningham, and Gail (Tom) Yokovich, and numerous additional loving family members and friends. Michael was preceded in death by his son, Michael David; his mother, Mary Jane, and two brothers, John and Joe Schreiber.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, July 26, 2019, at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN 46322. A Funeral Service will be held at 6:30 PM at the funeral home.
Michael was a hard worker with Mompers Insulation, and was passionate about his work on the farm. He was very much looking forward to his two grandchildren who are on the way. Having a true zest for life, Michael's joy was infectious to everyone. He will be deeply missed.
