{{featured_button_text}}

HOBART, IN - Michael Vincent Derby, age 26, of Hobart, passed away October 20, 2019. He was born May 29, 1993 in Palos Hills, IL. Michael was always on the go and had a quick smile. His passion in life was riding dirt bikes. He will be deeply missed.

Michael was survived by his father Brian Derby; mother Patricia Curlee; brother Brian Derby; sister Elizabeth Curlee; grandmother-Roberta Derby; loving girlfriend Amy Jackson; many loving uncles, aunts and cousins.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Visitation for Michael will be Friday, October 25, 2019, from 4-8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street Hobart. Funeral service will be Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., DIRECTLY at St. Michael the Archangel Parish, 1 East Wilhelm Street, Schererville, IN., Father Benjamin Ross officiating. Interment at Memory Lane Memorial Gardens. www.burnsfuneral.com

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.