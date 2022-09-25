Michael Vincent Vincent Osika

March 23, 1978 - Sept. 17, 2022

Michael Vincent Osika passed away surrounded by his loved ones on September 17, 2022 at the age of 44, due to injuries suffered in a tragic workplace accident. Michael was a devoted father to his children: Charlie (Callie Elizabeth) Clarke and Maddox Cade Osika.

He is survived by his mother, Judith Osika; and his siblings: Brian Christopher (Lindsey) Osika, Davey (Teyinna) Weatherspoon, and Tanya Weatherspoon. Michael also leaves behind numerous people who cared for him including his loving girlfriend, Allison DiMichele; and his partners in parenting: Candice Clarke and Courtney (Kyle) Caves. He was also beloved by his aunts and uncles: Dion (Teri) Osika, Linda Osika, Susan Nowlin, Deborah Osika, Diana Osika, Elizabeth (Gary) Sovich, David (Mary) Osika, Cynthia Osika, Anthony Charles (Christina) Osika, Laura (Allen) Jinkerson; and ten nieces and nephews: Jazmine, Preston, Davey Jr, Jaden, Katelin, Dallas, Sierra, Kylee, Olivia and Trenton.

He was preceded in death by his father, Willis C. Weatherspoon; his grandparents: Walter and Margaret Osika; and his uncle, Patrick Osika.

Michael was an MTM for USW Local 1011 and worked for Cleveland-Cliffs in East Chicago. He was a graduate of Griffith High School and Purdue University Calumet. He will be missed for his radiant smile (for which his parents paid a small fortune), amped up, no filter personality and for his "unique" sense of humor. Michael was a diehard Vikings fan, fantasy football savant, an avid storyteller and was known for his love for Halloween and all types of metal music.

A visitation will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022 from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION AND RECEPTION CREMATION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any memorial donations be made toward the future support of his children at the Gofundme link http://gofund.me/0e55be50.

Visit Michael's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.