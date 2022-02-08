LOWELL, IN - Michael Vintila, 45, of Lowell, IN, passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Kim; daughter, Josephine; brothers: Ted (Kerry) Vintila, John (Hana) Vintila; uncle, John Vintila; nieces and nephews: Jalen, Natasha, Heather, Julian, Scott, Michael, Ryan and Mason; in-laws: Thomas and Gail Linman; brother-in-law, Greg Linman; devoted family friend, Chad Taylor; Summer, the family do. Preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Carolyn Vintila. Mike graduated from Lincoln Tech with a degree in Automotive Technology; was a selfless caregiver to his mother and grandmother for over two decades. Michael and Kim were inseparable best friends, whom loved talking to each other for hours. He was so good to her and loved her very much. He loved his daughter dearly. He treasured the times when he would talk and laugh with his brothers and uncle. He cared for them, his nieces and nephews deeply. He talked non-stop. The silence now is unbearable.