Dec. 05, 1947 - Aug. 14, 2021

MUNSTER, IN - Michael W. Bieszczat passed away on August 14, 2021. Mike, a veteran of the US Army, was born on December 5, 1947 in Hammond, IN. He graduated from Gavit High School in Hammond and South Dakota State. He retired from O.K. Fasteners.

Mike is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 51 years, Kathryn; his daughters: Jennifer Zack (Ron) and Sara Bieszczat; his granddaughters: Ava and Callie Zack. He is also survived by his loving sister Rosemary Rivera (Bieszczat), who was a huge part of his life and whom he loved dearly.

Mike was an avid golfer, loved IU sports, and was a die-hard Chicago Bears fan. He loved spending time and vacationing with friends and family and enjoyed all activities involving his granddaughters.

Visitation will be held Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Shepherd Lutheran Church, 9770 Keilman St., St. John, IN, with services to follow at 11:00 a.m..