GARY, IN - Michael W. Foster, 58, passed away April 20, 2020. Memorial Service will be Saturday, June 20, 2020 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN, 46322 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Michael was a U.S. Marine veteran.