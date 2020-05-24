Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

HEBRON, IN - Michael W. Lessig, Sr., 63, of Hebron, IN, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, joining his late wife, Janet. He is survived by his children: Michael Jr., Melissa (David Sr.) Lucka, Jacob (Cortney), Luke (Kariann); his grandchildren: Aiden, David, Lena, Alivia, Jonathan, Grace, Dean and Eve; brother, Richard Lessig. Private Cremation entrusted to SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. www.sheetsfuneral.com