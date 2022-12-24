May 18, 1939 - Dec, 21, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Michael W. O'Connor, 83 of Valparaiso, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. He was born on May 18, 1939 in Valparaiso to the late Charles and Hazel (Railing) O'Connor. Mike graduated from Morgan Township High School and went on to make his career as Purchasing Manager for Porter Hospital for 46 years. He served on the Porter County Fair Board for 28 years and on the 4-H Counsel. Mike enjoyed square dancing, camping, and vacationing to places such as Hawaii and Ireland.

In Valparaiso, he married Diane O'Connor who preceded him in death in 2021. Survivors include his children, Kurt (Lynda) O'Connor, Ron (Christine) O'Connor, Andy (Kate) O'Connor, Nicole (Nate) Foster Chris (Shannon) Bolinger, Michael Bolinger; daughters-in-law, Terry O'Connor and Leighanne Bolinger; grandchildren: Holly, Heather, Nicki (Stu), Caitlin, Matthew (Bri), Stacia, Abby, Grace, Emma, Ella, Madi, Reece, Hudson, Austin, and Mason; and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Kevin O'Connor; grandson, Eli Bolinger; and siblings, Charlie O'Connor, Marjorie Grass, Maxine Clennon, and Barb O'Connor.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Road, Valparaiso, IN. A service will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 starting at 11:00 AM at Moeller Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Morgan Hustling Hoosiers 4-H Club or the Morgan Sodbusters 4-H Club.