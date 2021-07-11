FORMERLY OF ELMHURST, IL - Michael W. Osterhout, former resident of Elmhurst, Illinois, died suddenly at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, NC on June 26, 2021. Mike was born on April 29, 1961 to Marion and Wendell Osterhout in Valparaiso, Indiana. He attended Valparaiso University and received his Master's in Business Administration from Indiana University, Bloomington, IN. He married Jackie Vetter in 1986 and they resided in Elmhurst, IL for 30 years, and most recently in Gastonia, NC. The couple have two sons, Jon of Charlotte, NC and Steven of Elmhurst.

As a young man he worked at his family's service station, Wendell's Marathon. His professional career was as a business manager in finance technology support. Mike's career includedpositions at Arthur Anderson, Waste Management, Lasalle Bank, 21 years at Bank of America, and most recently at Wells Fargo where he was a Technology Business Services Senior Associate. His work colleagues valued Mike as someone they could easily communicate with, his ability to lead others through challenges, and to make difficult issues clear and understandable.