FORMERLY OF ELMHURST, IL - Michael W. Osterhout, former resident of Elmhurst, Illinois, died suddenly at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, NC on June 26, 2021. Mike was born on April 29, 1961 to Marion and Wendell Osterhout in Valparaiso, Indiana. He attended Valparaiso University and received his Master's in Business Administration from Indiana University, Bloomington, IN. He married Jackie Vetter in 1986 and they resided in Elmhurst, IL for 30 years, and most recently in Gastonia, NC. The couple have two sons, Jon of Charlotte, NC and Steven of Elmhurst.
As a young man he worked at his family's service station, Wendell's Marathon. His professional career was as a business manager in finance technology support. Mike's career includedpositions at Arthur Anderson, Waste Management, Lasalle Bank, 21 years at Bank of America, and most recently at Wells Fargo where he was a Technology Business Services Senior Associate. His work colleagues valued Mike as someone they could easily communicate with, his ability to lead others through challenges, and to make difficult issues clear and understandable.
Mike was an active member of Visitation Catholic Church where he served in many capacities including parish council member, choir member, and he volunteered in any and all parish projects that needed a hand. The greatest joy of his life was being involved in the lives of hisboys, including scout leader, baseball coach, fan and supporter at all of their athletic andchildhood activities. He followed sports avidly, especially the Sox, Hawks, and Packers. His friends remember his gentle demeanor, and genuineness.
Preceded in death by his father, Mike is survived by his wife and children; his mother; brothers: Tim (Nancy) and Jeff (Tammy). His mother and father in law, Carol and Jack; his brothers in law: Mark (Sue) and Paul (Tanya) Vetter; and his many nieces and nephews that received his love and attention.
A celebration of Mike's life will take place on July 27, 2021 at 10:30 a.m., Visitation Catholic Church in Elmhurst, Illinois.
Memorial contributions can be made to Misericordia Home - 6300 N. Ridge Avenue - Chicago, Illinois 60660 773-973-6300.