GRIFFITH, IN/FORMERLY O CHICAGO, IL - Michael Walter Curtin, age 82 of Griffith, IN passed away peacefully Friday, March 19, 2021.
He is survived by his loving children: Jean (Tom) Welch, Lawrence P. Curtin, Brian D. Curtin, and Scott E. Curtin. Cherished grandfather of twelve; and great grandfather of sixteen; also surviving are loving sister Karen Curtin; and many loving nieces and nephews. Michael was preceded in death by his beloved wife Rosalie (nee Sochor) Curtin, son Michael L. Curtin, mother LaVerne (nee Hunt), father Laurence Curtin, sister Faith Hynes, and brother Lawrence Curtin.
Funeral services for Michael will be held Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 7:00 PM, at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL. Friends may visit with the family from 3:00 PM until time of service. Michael will be laid to rest on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 801 Michigan City Road, Calumet City, IL. If you would like to attend the committal service, please be at the main entrance of the cemetery by 9:45 AM. Do to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are asking friends to please wear a mask when entering the building and please observe the six feet social distancing protocol.
Michael was a proud United States Army Veteran. He was a member of Local Union #1 Iron Workers for many years. He was a painter and enjoyed boxing in the Army. He was a Chicago White Sox fan and he enjoyed getting together with family and friends at local establishments. He enjoyed traveling and was very proud of his Irish Heritage. Michael was always there for family and friends, if you needed help, you could always count on Mike to be there. His true joy was spending time with his grandchildren. He was loved by many and he will be truly missed.