GRIFFITH, IN/FORMERLY O CHICAGO, IL - Michael Walter Curtin, age 82 of Griffith, IN passed away peacefully Friday, March 19, 2021.

He is survived by his loving children: Jean (Tom) Welch, Lawrence P. Curtin, Brian D. Curtin, and Scott E. Curtin. Cherished grandfather of twelve; and great grandfather of sixteen; also surviving are loving sister Karen Curtin; and many loving nieces and nephews. Michael was preceded in death by his beloved wife Rosalie (nee Sochor) Curtin, son Michael L. Curtin, mother LaVerne (nee Hunt), father Laurence Curtin, sister Faith Hynes, and brother Lawrence Curtin.

Funeral services for Michael will be held Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 7:00 PM, at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL. Friends may visit with the family from 3:00 PM until time of service. Michael will be laid to rest on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 801 Michigan City Road, Calumet City, IL. If you would like to attend the committal service, please be at the main entrance of the cemetery by 9:45 AM. Do to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are asking friends to please wear a mask when entering the building and please observe the six feet social distancing protocol.