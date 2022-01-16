July 10, 1946 - Jan. 4, 2022

WILMINGTON, NC - Michael Wayne Lehocky, 75, of Wilmington, NC passed away on January 4, 2022. Michael was born and raised in Gary, IN. He lived in Portage, IN for 45 years before moving to Wilmington, NC with his son four years ago.

He worked and retired from US Steel for 28 years.

Michael was a veteran of the US Navy.

He was a member of Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church for over 40 years.

Michael was predeceased by his parents, Steven Lehocky and Elizabeth Lehocky; brother, Steven Lehocky and his wife, Maria De La Paz Berea Lehocky. He is survived by his sister, Cindy; his two children: Katherine and Diego; and four grandchildren: Jaqueline, Steven, Bryce and Brock.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.coblegreenlawn.com.