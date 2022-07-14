July 8, 1952 - July 11, 2022
VALPARAISO - Michael Wayne Ridlbauer, 70 of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022. He was born July 8, 1952, in Peoria, IL to Charles and Joyce (Wenzel) Ridlbauer. Mike graduated from Northern Illinois University with a bachelor's degree in Marketing and made his career as a Sales Engineer with Luther & Pedersen in Illinois before his retirement. He enjoyed driving muscle cars, going fishing, playing racquetball, watching sports, and cheering for the Dodgers and Cubs. Mike's friendly and outgoing personality made it easy for him to talk to anyone. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted father and grandfather, who will be deeply missed.
Mike is survived by his daughters: Kristi Ragsdale of Lemont, IL and Katelyn Ridlbauer of Merrillville, IN; grandchildren: Karli and Conner Ragsdale; former spouse, Susan Ridlbauer; brother, Steven (Candy) Ridlbauer; sister, Lori (Bill) Roderick; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A visitation will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022, from 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Moeller Funeral Home, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a funeral service beginning at 12:00 p.m. Entombment to follow at Graceland Cemetery.