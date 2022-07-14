VALPARAISO - Michael Wayne Ridlbauer, 70 of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022. He was born July 8, 1952, in Peoria, IL to Charles and Joyce (Wenzel) Ridlbauer. Mike graduated from Northern Illinois University with a bachelor's degree in Marketing and made his career as a Sales Engineer with Luther & Pedersen in Illinois before his retirement. He enjoyed driving muscle cars, going fishing, playing racquetball, watching sports, and cheering for the Dodgers and Cubs. Mike's friendly and outgoing personality made it easy for him to talk to anyone. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted father and grandfather, who will be deeply missed.