Michael Yankovich

CROWN POINT, IN - Michael Yankovich, 72, of Crown Point, IN passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Deborah (nee Novak); daughter, Melissa (Frank) Krzus; grandsons, Frankie and Harrison; sister, Dorothy Dyterok; brothers-in-law, Mark (Judith) Novak and Paul (Cindy) Novak; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Gizela Yankovich; sister, Anna Dimitrijevich.

Funeral services were private. He was laid to rest at Concordia Cemetery, Hammond, IN. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The American Cancer Society in his memory would be appreciated.

