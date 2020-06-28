Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

CROWN POINT, IN - Michael Yankovich, 72, of Crown Point, IN passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Deborah (nee Novak); daughter, Melissa (Frank) Krzus; grandsons, Frankie and Harrison; sister, Dorothy Dyterok; brothers-in-law, Mark (Judith) Novak and Paul (Cindy) Novak; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Gizela Yankovich; sister, Anna Dimitrijevich.