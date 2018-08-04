VALPARAISO, IN - Michael Yoder, 72, of Valparaiso, died at 11:29 p.m. on Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at his residence. He was born on April 22, 1946 in Nappanee, to William D. and Mary S. (Miller) Yoder. Survivors include his two sisters, Mary Eicher of Bremen and Rosanna (Duane) Yoder of Shipshewana; brother, Steven (Diane) Yoder of Saginaw, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Edwin, Marvin, Glenn, Earl, and Wayne Yoder; two sisters, Anna Mae Yoder and Clara Ferne Gerig. He graduated in 1965 from Nappanee Eastside High School and from Valparaiso University with a law degree. He worked as a lawyer in Valparaiso. Michael served in the Army during the Vietnam War and received a Purple Heart. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.