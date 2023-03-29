Dec. 19, 1979 - March 26, 2023

WHEATFIELD, IN - Michael Zeckie Bukur, 43, of Wheatfield, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023. He was born December 19, 1979 in Hobart, Indiana to Michael and Bobbie (Elston) Bukur. On June 11, 2021 he married Sarah Jabaay, who preceded him in death.

Michael is survived by his son Michael "Maximus" Bukur; his stepdaughter Stephanie Huemmerich; his parents Michael and Bobbie of Valparaiso; his brothers James Bukur of Valparaiso and Johnnie (Krista) Bukur of Virginia; and his sister Maggie Bukur of Valparaiso.

Michael was a member of the International Operating Engineers Local 150. He received an associate's degree from Wyoming Tech. Michael loved the outdoors and fishing spending a lot of time on his grandfather's property.

Funeral services will be at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023 at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME, 102 Monroe St. in Valparaiso; the Rev. Jamie Constant will officiate. Visitation will take place from 12:00 p.m. until the time of services. Memorials can be made to the family.