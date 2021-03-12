Michael Zorick

Nov. 25, 1938 — March 10, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN — Michael Zorick, 82, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. He was born November 25, 1938, in Gary, IN, to Steve and Agnes (Domin) Zorick. He graduated from Lew Wallace High School in 1956 and served proudly with the U.S. Army. Mike made his career with Midwest/National Steel for 38 years, retiring as a crew coordinator in the Roll Shop in 1998.

On October 15, 1966, he married Karen Sue Dommer, who survives along with their children, Julie (Jon) Johnson-Pitts, of Cleveland, TX, Donna (Matthew) Waterman, of Pfafftown, NC, and Michael (Tracy) Zorick, of Michigan City; sister, Lucy Chase, of Portage; grandchildren: Ashley (Christopher) Cole, Nathan Johnson, Lauren Waterman, Connor, Nick and Sierra Blaney; and twin great-grandsons, August and Heimdall. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Marge Woods, Joseph, Steve, John and Frank Zorick.

A visitation will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021, from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso.

Mike's well-practiced and feel-good humor endeared him to countless friends and strangers over many decades. In recent years much of his uplifting social practices occurred on trips for his favorite pastimes at local restaurants, garage sales, auctions and casinos. He tried to leave everywhere and everyone he visited in better spirits than when he arrived. Mission accomplished "Old Fart."