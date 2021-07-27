Micheal Bishop

PARRISH, AL - Michael Bishop, of Parrish, AL, formerly of Hammond, IN, passed away on Jun 11, 2021, after brief illness.

He was preceded in death by his father Roy Bishop, his sister Jean "Bishop" Davy, and nephew Nicholas Bishop. He leaves behind his Soul-mate Lynn Phelps; mother Mattie Bishop; three brothers: Scott Bishop, Tim Bishop and Rodger Bishop; fore children: daughter Marsha (Todd) Gregory of Wellineton FL; three sons: Todd Lackey and Jimmy Lackey of Caper Coral, FL and Nathan Bishop of Marion OH; five grandsons and four granddaughters.